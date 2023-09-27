Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies learns life-saving advice at special seizure first aid event in Westminster

Mims Davies MP learned about life with epilepsy and how to help someone having a seizure at a recent first aid event in Westminster.

The DWP minister and Conservative MP for Mid Sussex joined MPs from across the parties at Epilepsy Society’s event marking World First Aid Day on 13 September.

The event showcased Epilepsy Society’s Calm, Cushion, Call message, which has recently been adopted by St John Ambulance as part of their national first aid training. The simple advice for anyone who suspects someone is having a seizure is: stay CALM, CUSHION their head, and CALL for an ambulance.

As part of the drop-in event, which was held at Portcullis House, Mims also had the chance to hear from two young women with epilepsy who shared their experiences. Jo Hardiman and Teni Majekodunmi are both long-standing supporters of Epilepsy Society, the UK’s leading provider of epilepsy services.

Mims Davies with Jo Hardiman and Teni Majekodunmi

Nicola Swanborough, Head of External Affairs at Epilepsy Society, said: “We’re glad that Mims could join us to learn vital seizure first aid and hear from our volunteers