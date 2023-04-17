Edit Account-Sign Out
Mid-terrace village house with potential near Heathfield

A mid-terrace house with potential in a village setting on the outskirts of Heathfield is coming up for auction next month.

By Cliff MooreContributor
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:39 BST
5 Beaconsfield Terrace in Firgrove Road, Cross in Hand5 Beaconsfield Terrace in Firgrove Road, Cross in Hand
5 Beaconsfield Terrace in Firgrove Road, Cross in Hand

Two-bedroom 5 Beaconsfield Terrace in Firgrove Road, Cross in Hand, is among 130 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £250,000 to £260,000 and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 4 May.

Auction appraiser Chris Milne said: “This well presented property was let for a number of years but is now vacant.

“We consider it ideal for continued letting and we estimate the rental value to be £14,400 per annum – or it would make an excellent home for an owner-occupier.”

The property is situated in the village of Cross In Hand on the outskirts of the town of Heathfield offering a variety of shops and amenities, supermarkets and school. and is double glazed throughout.

The village, which historically provided services to the iron trade, is noted for its windmill and the former motor racing circuit which was operational in the late 1960s and early 1970s

The auctioneers have been made aware that the property is currently unregistered.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/241/111/

 Nearly five acres of land on the outskirts of the village of Ticehurst is being offered jointly with Foley & Neville with a freehold guide price of £100,000 to £110,000.

Plot 2, Land Adjacent The Haven in Pashley Road extends to approximately 1.92 hectares (4.75 acres).

Chris added: “ Land sales always do well at Clive Emson auctions and we are expecting strong interest in this lot.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The current auction, the third of eight this year, ends on Thursday 4 May.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk for more details.