Middleton photographer added to Roll of Honour

Mr Carl Smith of Middleton Camera Club added to the Southern Counties Photographic Federation Roll of Honour
By Paul PritchardContributor
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:20 GMT
Congratulations to Mr Carl Smith, of Middleton Camera Club, having been added to the Southern Counties Photografic Federation 'Roll of Honour'.

The award was presented by the President of the SCPF Anne Exersley LRPS DPAGB BPE3* at a recent club meeting.

The award is made to acknowlage club members who belong to a member club of the SCPF and have supported and contributed to their clubs activies over ten years. The award is not given solely for photographic expertise, but for decicated service over and above expectations.

