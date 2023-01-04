Midhurst councillor supports transformation of haematology ward at London hospital

Trustee of The Lions International Blood Research Appeal (LIBRA) and Midhurst Town Councillor Glyn Upjohn recently visited the haematology department at King’s College Hospital in London to see first-hand how the charities support is making a positive difference.

Construction team, with LIBRA Trustee and Midhurst Town Councillor Glyn Upjohn centre, Carole Cobain - Patel, Head of Nursing Haematology, and LIBRA Chairman Andrew Lodge

LIBRA is the official haematology charity for King’s College Hospital in London (King’s) and it is currently supporting the refurbishment of the Derek Mitchell Unit (DMU) with a £100,000 donation.

Glyn Upjohn who lives in Midhurst said: “LIBRA is delighted to support this exciting project which will be of huge benefit to in-patients with a range of blood cancers. The DMU is a purpose-built chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant unit with 14 beds.

“The haematology team at King’s called on us to provide funding to help cover the costs of enhancements to the unit to ensure that patients have the best possible in-patient experience, whether it is during treatment or end of life care.

“We are donating £100,000 of funding raised through our current Going for Gold Campaign, supported by Dame Kelly Holms MBE, which has an overall target of £300,000. These funds will cover the cost of improvements to the young teenage adult room (YTA) and also the end of life room.”

LIBRA funding will also help to cover the costs of refurbishing a dated patient day room for those staying on the DMU and the Davidson Ward.

Carole Cobain-Patel, Head of Nursing Haematology at King’s said: “We are so grateful to LIBRA and supporters for raising funds to help cover the cost of this much needed refurbishment project. The amazing support of LIBRA is enabling us to make enhancements that will benefit both patients and their families.

“Many of our patients are receiving high dose chemotherapy or going through bone marrow transplants. The LIBRA funded YTA and end of life rooms will now feature wall beds, enabling loved ones to stay and provide support. Calming wall art and enhanced bedhead panelling will also feature, making the rooms less clinical and far more comfortable and efficient.

“Thanks to the funding we are now modernising the patient day room. It will provide a calm and healing environment where patients can spend time relaxing or meeting with loved ones. Enhancements include the addition of floor to ceiling windows, providing patients with a view of Ruskin Park. The enhancements are truly transformative and will hugely benefit our patients.”

The aim is for refurbishment work to be completed by early March when Glyn and fellow Trustees will visit King’s for the official opening of the revamped unit.