Midhurst Farmers Market returns this Saturday

Midhurst Farmers and Artisan Market returns this Saturday on June 3 between 9am and 2pm in Midhurst's historic Market Square and Old Library.
There will also be live music from local arist and songwriter Rylee Spooner in the Square.
Market Square boasts traders from across the local area, specialising in local, fresh produce and homemade foods, as well as some speciality items for residents, such as South African and Turkish stalls and vegan delights, alongside fruit and vegetables, cheese, honey, plants, flowers and more.
The Artisan Market in the Old Library holds the artisan makers, designers and creators and a wide range of gifts, homewares, arts, clothing, jewellery and more can be found inside the beautiful building that is also home to Midhurst Town Council.
Visitors are encouraged to visit the other independent shops and cafes in the town when visiting over the weekend, as businesses are still feeling the impact with the North Street road closure now entering its twelfth week.