The Midhurst Fire Service were called to put out a hedgerow fire.

Crews from Station 43 Midhurst were called out to the fire on Thursday, July 14.

The service reported that two crews were sent out to deal with the fire that had spread from a muck heap.

The fire then spread to the adjacent field before spreading into a hedgerow.