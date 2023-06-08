Midhurst Macmillan shop pops-up again after the Angel Hotel fire

Midhurst Palliative Care, the charity funding the independent Midhurst Macmillan Service, has opened a new pop-up shop on West Street in Midhurst, after their first was destroyed in fire.

Midhurst Macmillan nurses, paramedic and consultant pictured with shop volunteers outside 4 West Street

Whilst their permanent premises on North Street are being refurbished, Midhurst Palliative Care opened a pop-up shop next to the Angel Hotel only for it to be devastated in the fire of March 15 - after only 12 days of trading.

Not to be deterred, and determined to be part of the town's efforts to recover from the fire, the charity funding the Midhurst Macmillan Service has popped-up again, this time at 4 West Street in Midhurst, thanks to the support of Cowdray Estates, and other local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midhurst Palliative Care is the new charity that funds the Midhurst Macmillan Service, following a change in Macmillan's funding model. Midhurst Macmillan is based at Midhurst Community Hospital and is a consultant-led specialist palliative care team of nurses, doctors and paramedics treating patients with cancer and life-limiting illnesses in the community, and at home wherever possible.

The Angel Hotel blaze on March 15

They offer a professional bereavement and counselling service, supported by trained volunteers, and are a vital and much-appreciated part of the NHS provision in the community.

Fundraising Manager Emma Harrison said: "The Midhurst Palliative Care charity shop is a successful and critical factor in fundraising for the Midhurst Macmillan Service, and we were determined to re-open after our first little pop-up was destroyed in the fire.