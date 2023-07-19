Midhurst Macmillan summer raffle draw

Fundraising has begun in earnest for the Midhurst Macmillan Service, through their new charity, Midhurst Palliative Care. And on Saturday 22 July the very first summer raffle will be drawn, with a range of prizes donated by generous local businesses.
1st prize is a pair of Goodwood Revival tickets worth £160 kindly donated by Goodwood Estate, 2nd prize is a gift set of two bottles from Upperton Vineyard and 3rd prize a meal for two at The Star in Petworth.
Once again Midhurst businesses have rallied to support their local Midhurst Macmillan Service with donations of prizes from Between the Lines, Feet First West Sussex, Midhurst Pharmacy, Q Hair, Karen Williams Hair, Red H, The Greyhound, Pet's Corner and The Silk Road in Haslemere.
Tickets are on sale from the Midhurst Palliative Care pop-up shop at 4 West Street, Midhurst. The grand draw will take place on Saturday 22 July at the shop at 4pm, following the Vintage Fair.
Midhurst local and raffle organiser, Alecz Finch, said, "We are so grateful for the generous support of so many Midhurst businesses, especially during the challenging time since the fire and the road closure. A big thank you from all of us at Midhurst Macmillan".