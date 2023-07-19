Midhurst Macmillan summer raffle draw

Midhurst Palliative Care, the charity funding the Midhurst Macmillan Service, will draw their inaugural summer raffle on Saturday July 22 at the pop-up shop on West Street, Midhurst.

Fundraising has begun in earnest for the Midhurst Macmillan Service, through their new charity, Midhurst Palliative Care. And on Saturday 22 July the very first summer raffle will be drawn, with a range of prizes donated by generous local businesses.

1st prize is a pair of Goodwood Revival tickets worth £160 kindly donated by Goodwood Estate, 2nd prize is a gift set of two bottles from Upperton Vineyard and 3rd prize a meal for two at The Star in Petworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again Midhurst businesses have rallied to support their local Midhurst Macmillan Service with donations of prizes from Between the Lines, Feet First West Sussex, Midhurst Pharmacy, Q Hair, Karen Williams Hair, Red H, The Greyhound, Pet's Corner and The Silk Road in Haslemere.

Midhurst Macmillan nurses showcase some raffle prizes

Tickets are on sale from the Midhurst Palliative Care pop-up shop at 4 West Street, Midhurst. The grand draw will take place on Saturday 22 July at the shop at 4pm, following the Vintage Fair.