Midhurst roadshow to showcase digital job opportunities

Jobseekers, career shifters and anyone with an interest in digital skills will get the chance to meet with employers and learn about the vast range of opportunities for local digital careers at an interactive roadshow in Midhurst this spring.

Luke Mead, chief executive of LMS Group and ambassador for Digital Futures West Sussex in Chichester and Horsham districts

Digital Futures West Sussex, a programme launched to connect local businesses with talented jobseekers, is running nine free roadshows this year, with a roadshow taking place at the South Downs Centre in Midhurst on Tuesday April 18 from 4pm – 7pm.

The roadshow will showcase the best digital opportunities in the county, with local businesses attending to present their success stories and talk about their work, as well as advising on routes into digital jobs, the roles available and the benefits and salaries associated with digital careers. Attendees will be able to meet with a diverse range of business people from different sectors and find out about relevant courses to support career development.

Luke Mead, chief executive of LMS Group and ambassador for Digital Futures West Sussex in Chichester and Horsham districts, said: “You don’t have to go to London to have a digital career - there are many businesses here in exciting industries where you can make a significant impact.

The South Downs Centre in Midhurst

“Don’t assume digital roles are not an option if you don’t consider yourself a tech wizard either – soft skills are just as important. Our Digital Futures roadshows will be the perfect opportunity to find out more about the variety of career possibilities in digital and where they could take you.”

Further roadshows will be taking place across the county later in the year, with the next event at East Court in East Grinstead on Thursday 27th April.

The Digital Futures West Sussex programme is jointly funded by West Sussex County Council and the West Sussex District and Borough Councils. The programme aims to reduce the unfilled digital job vacancies in the county, support upskilling to help local people get digital jobs, and highlight the increasing opportunities that West Sussex offers for those with digital skills.

It is delivered by local strategic consultancy Always Possible with support from three Digital Futures ambassadors, working in partnership with education providers and business networks to connect jobseekers, those seeking a career change, graduates and students with trainers and businesses. In Arun, Adur and Worthing the ambassador is Mark Bullen, managing director of GB Electronics, and Barney Durrant is the ambassador for Crawley and Mid Sussex, who runs digital marketing company Bluebell Digital.

To register to attend the Digital Futures West Sussex roadshow in Midhurst on 18th April, visit www.digitalfuturesws.co.uk and follow the link to the Eventbrite page.

Digital Futures West Sussex is looking for businesses to support the roadshows, where they can meet potential talent in an open forum of discussion, join a facilitated panel or take part in a talk on tackling challenges and removing barriers to growth and investment. Visit www.digitalfuturesws.co.uk to find out more about how to get involved.