Midhurst students and headteacher brave the shave for cancer research

Bravery is defined as showing no fear of dangerous or difficult things and students from MRC Sixth Form and Headteacher Stuart Edwards were certainly brave when they boldly stepped out to Brave the Shave for Cancer Research UK.

Principal, Mr Edwards beginning the shave

In front of the students and staff on a recent Friday lunchtime the event was organised by Head Boy Jacob Thompson, who along with fellow Sixth Former Tom Gibson, prepared to lose their locks to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

They were joined by Millie Howe and Maddie Jones, primed and ready to take the chop and donate their long tresses to Little Princess Trust who provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

A Sports Hall full of students and staff listened as Denise Mordle, of Cancer Research in Midhurst, told them about the devastating impact of cancer on one in two people in the population. Denise was accompanied by colleague Nataley Coombes.

Everyone then watched as Tom, Millie and Maddie lost their locks under the skilled hands of Liam Hollands from 4:AM Barber Studio in Horsham. Mr Edwards bravely led the finale of the event by beginning the shave of Jacob’s head. Liam then took over and finished the job.After the event Jacob said: “Having absolutely smashed our goal of £1,000, I first would like to thank all the many supporters who have donated. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without them!

"As we all know, cancer is on the rise so doing fundraisers such as this one is so important. As my role of Head Boy comes to an end, and as A-Levels are fast approaching, it’s time to knuckle down and pass the baton on to our new Head Boy & Head Girl. What better way to leave MRC then raising the most money from a single event to date! At the expense of having a slightly colder head that is…

"I am proud to have represented MRC as Head Boy over the past year. Thank you to everyone who has supported us.”

The event to date has raised £2,001.90 for Cancer Research UK. If you would like to donate, please follow the link bit.ly/JTBravetheShave

Midhurst Rother College would like to give a special thanks to Liam of 4:AM Barber Studio in Horsham, for volunteering his time for free to support the event.

