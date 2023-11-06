Midhurst Town Council invites residents to help clean up
Recently, Midhurst Town Council were successful in securing a grant from the South Downs Trust for new litter picking equipment, including some litter pickers for those with mobility issues in their hands and also some children's pickers.
Richard Watts, Chairman of the Town Council, said: "The grant from the South Downs Trust has enabled us to purchase new equipment which means we can continue to support Chichester District Council in keeping our roads and public areas free from rubbish.
"We live in a beautiful town and the Big Town Tidy is a chance to celebrate that and keep our areas as clean as they can be.”
The Big Town Tidy takes place on Saturday 18th November. Litter picking equipment and instructions will be handed out at 10am from The Old Library on Knockhundred Row, followed by tea and biscuits in the warm at 11.30am.
Please note, children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.