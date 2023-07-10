Midhurst Town Cup celebrates polo and the British countryside

The Midhurst Town Cup took place with large crowds gathering not only to watch two high-goal games of polo on Lawns polo fields but also to enjoy a diverse range of local crafts and demonstrations celebrating the British countryside.

To support Midhurst and to encourage visitors to explore the market town this year’s entry to the Town Cup was free. Played on the first Sunday of the Gold Cup tournament, the Midhurst Town Cup has helped form longstanding connections between the town and polo with the event started by the business community in 1953.

For the first time this year, alongside two exciting games polo featuring world-class players there was country-fair style entertainment. This included blacksmith and wood sculpture demonstrations, vintage tractors, combine harvesters and farming equipment on display and stalls selling wares from local craftspeople. There was also street food and pop-up bars including food provided by The Yellow Kitchen, Cowdray’s in-house catering.

The country fair aspect of the Midhurst Town Cup was organised by a team headed up by Nick McDonald, the Estate’s Land and Environment Manager. The day also provided an opportunity to showcase everything on the Estate with representatives from across the Estate enjoying chatting to visitors.

Dubai versus La Magdeleine in the Midhurst Town Cup polo match - picture by Mark Beaumont

KSS Air Ambulance, Cowdray’s nominated charity voted by staff, were also present on the day with donations from Cowdray Golf’s pitch and putt and car parking going to the charity.

Nick said: “The Midhurst Town Cup is a fabulous opportunity to join up with the polo community and the town, as well as a chance to showcase thriving rural businesses. We were keen to show off the best of the Estate and local rural crafts to the wider polo community as well as provide a fabulous day out for visitors who have come from near and far.

“It was great seeing children enjoying complimentary tractor rides, running around the haybales which were representing Cowdray’s Maize Maze due to open in August as well as enjoying making crowns with Cowdray Heritage among other activities on offer.

“Our thanks go to everyone both from the local community and from Cowdray who gave their time to make the day such a success.”

Families enjoying the Midhurst Town Cup

Crowds put their rugs down at the edge of the field and enjoyed picnics alongside Lawns Two while also watching the first polo match for The Jack Gannon Trophy which took place at Midday between King Power and Park Place, with Park Place winning by 12 goals to 10. Defending champions Park Place secured a win in their first match of this year’s Gold Cup helped by the 10-goal player Facundo Pieres.

The Midhurst Town Cup was played out on Lawns One between La Magdeleine and Dubai, with Dubai winning by 14 goals to 12 with the 10-goal player Camilo Castagnola playing some outstanding shots to help secure Dubai’s win.

Both trophies were presented by Carol Lintott, a well known Midhurst resident who has recently stepped down as the Town Council Chair and worked tirelessly with the community to ensure the High Street reopened as quickly as possible.

The Cowdray Gold Cup for the British Open Polo Championships is now well underway with the Semi-Finals taking place on Wednesday 19th July and the Finals on Sunday 23rd July.

Vintage tractors were on display at the Midhurst Town Cup

To find out more about Cowdray polo, please visit www.cowdraypolo.co.uk