Midhurst Youth Club is based in Lambert’s Lane, Midhurst, and was first built by local residents in 1952.

The Youth Club was built around a hut that in a former life was used as part of the accommodation for the RAF at Tangmere during the Second World War. It was sited on land gifted by the late Lord Cowdray, donated to create a place to meet for young people in the area. The late Lord Cowdray himself opened the club all those years ago and the commemorative foundation stone still lives at the Youth Club, with pride of place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the 70 years, Midhurst Youth Club has also been home to local events such as darts, pool tournaments and stage productions, as well as guest appearance music nights. In the evenings the doors have been open to young people to enjoy the club facilities and hang out with their friends.

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone

We now proudly stand in our brand new venue, Whiphill Stables on Lamberts Lane next to the Midhurst Rother College and the club remains open for young people in the area and surrounding. Monday evenings are open to year 7s, Tuesday evenings are for year 8 and 9s, and on Wednesday evenings the Youth Club has Duke of Edinburgh award training and practice. Midhurst Youth Club is also very fortunate to own Stedham Campsite where some club nights in the summer are held and where some of the Duke of Edinburgh practices take place too.

Each school term has its own programme of activities for young people to enjoy such as arts and crafts, football and other sports, and they also take trips to bowling, Thorpe Park and Playzone. There is so much the club has to offer.

Midhurst Youth Club could not run without the fantastic team of youth leaders, trustees and volunteers, however, they are actively looking for more volunteers to join the team. If you have a skill you would like to share or if you would love to get involved in the exciting programme of activities and trips please get in touch directly by emailing [email protected]

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone

Late Lord Cowdray and the presentation foundation stone