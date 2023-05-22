Midhurst's skate jam hailed a success

Midhurst Town Council’s annual skate jam was hailed ‘the best one yet’ on Saturday May 20 by councillors and those taking part.

Midhurst Town Council’s annual skate jam was hailed ‘the best one yet’ on Saturday 20th May by Councillors and those taking part.

The sun was shining and over one hundred skaters, across all ages and abilities, joined together for the third annual skate jam at Carron Lane Recreation Ground to enjoy a day of demonstrations and competitions, hosted by Rubicon Sports.

Richard Watts, the newly elected Chairman of the Council, was amazed at the level of skill shown on the skate park, said: “It was wonderful to see the facility being used by so many on Saturday at our annual skate jam.

"The skill shown, right down to the youngest competitor who was two, up to the adults, was incredible and I feel very proud that we were able to create such a brilliant facility for the sport.

"Everyone was supporting and encouraging each-other and there was some real bravery shown in the demonstrations and competitions on the day. I was particularly impressed at how many females are now engaging with skateboarding, no doubt inspired by Sky Brown in the Olympics.”

The skate park was re-built in 2021 by Maverick Skateparks, after the original facility had become outdated and the users of the park were requesting a more modern skatepark.

The skatepark still bears the original plaque ‘The Steve McGill Skatepark’, named after a young Midhurst resident who had been lobbying the Council to build a skatepark and was fundraising to see a facility built, but was tragically killed in a car accident before seeing the park come to fruition.