Miller Homes Collecting Gift Donations this Christmas

Miller Homes Southern has partnered with Bognor charity, My Sister's House, to collect toy donations, helping to make Christmas that little bit easier for local parents struggling to get by this Christmas

Miller Homes site manager, Michael Ramsbottom

With many people already starting to worry about their budgets for Christmas gifts this year, leading homebuilder, Miller Homes Southern, is helping ensure families in Chichester have a present to open.

The developer has teamed up with local women’s centre, My Sister’s House, as part of its Christmas Appeal to help make Christmas that little bit easier for local parents struggling to get by both emotionally and financially this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A collection point has been set up at the sales centre of Miller Homes’ Minerva Heights development for people to drop off a selection of games, books, toys, toiletries and sweet treats for children of all ages, as well as for single mums and dads who would otherwise go without presents on Christmas Day.

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director at Miller Homes Southern, said: “As we get closer to Christmas, we know many parents are worrying how they will afford gifts for their children to open on Christmas Day and they will often go without themselves to ensure their children are provided for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even just a small donation could make a huge difference to a family at this time of year and we hope that people take up the opportunity to generously drop off gifts for children and families over the coming weeks.”

Last year the centre helped 306 families with its appeal by donating gifts, everyday toiletries and foodbank vouchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year they are again looking for unwrapped gifts for different age groups - from newborn to teenagers, which can include everything from building blocks and fancy dress items for toddlers, to books and gadgets for teenagers and small items for stocking fillers.

They are also looking for sweet treats, selection boxes as well as gifts, toiletries and accessories that they can wrap up for parents. They do however ask that people do not spend more than £15 on each gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Norris, business manager at My Sister’s House, said: “Christmas can be a difficult time for many families who are facing financial or emotional hardship as there is so much pressure to make it perfect and it can feel overwhelming. We have seen an increase in demand for all of our services so far this year and Christmas is going to be no different.

“We’re holding three gifting days where women can come to the centre and select gifts for each of their children from the generous donations we collect, and at this time of year we open the appeal up to single dads as well. We also give out bags for the parents too so they’re not forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thankful to Miller Homes for opening its sales office as a drop-off point to allow more residents to take gift donations to locations that are convenient for them.”

Donations can be dropped off by Sunday 11 December at the Minerva Heights sales centre, based at Old Broyle Road, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 3PH. The office is open daily from 10:30am – 5:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad