Mims Davies MP thrilled to give medals to runners for Mid Sussex Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yesterday (May 6) was the final, if not slightly wet, day of the brilliant annual Mid Sussex Marathon, where the final stretch of this race took place in Burgess Hill.

2025 ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN!

Don't wait - secure your spot at 2024 prices with their EarlyBird Offer! 3rd May - 5th May, 2025. Lock in the amazing rates from this year and ensure you don’t miss out on being part of the action in 2025!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mims Davies MP and Mid Sussex Radio team

Day 1: Saturday 3rd May 2025, East Grinstead 10 mile.Day 2: Sunday 4th May 2025, Haywards Heath 10 mile.Day 3: Monday 5th May 2025, Burgess Hill 10k.

If you want to be involved in the Mid Sussex Marathon weekend 2025, but don't want to run it, you can be part of the volunteering team!

Mims Davies MP said: "What a magnificent crescendo to the Mid Sussex Marathon weekend despite the rain!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims Davies MP handing out medals at the finish line

“It was a huge honour to hand out medals at the finish line.

“Covered by the brilliant Mid Sussex Radio team. Massive congratulations to all who competed in this really tough weekend and particularly the day 3 runners yesterday who did the magic 26.2 miles in our 3 fabulous towns of East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, and Burgess Hill over the last 3 days.

“Much kudos to Simon and all the Nice Work events team who have been part of this since day 1.

“As the founder of this race, our local London 2012 legacy event, I love playing my part annually and seeing the satisfaction for the runners at the end is tremendous to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Sussex Marathon day 3

“HUGE thanks to all the amazing marshal and volunteers who brave any weather to make this weekend happen, as well as the local councillors and council staff who put the hours into supporting a safe and special 3 day event.