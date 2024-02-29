Minds Matter Event music concert raises £1,300 for West Sussex Mind

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community organisation, Minds Matter Event, hosted a special concert themed around mental health with performances from four local bands and moving contributions from people who have struggled with their mental health.

The concert was organised by 25-year-old Courtney Everett, social activities co-ordinator at West Sussex Mind, with her friend Neil Maguinness, who have known each other since school days. After hosting comedy and music nights together in their late teens and early twenties, Courtney and Neil set up a community organisation, called Minds Matter Event in 2022, and this is their second event raising funds for mental health.

Courtney said: "In 2022 after the pandemic, I was sitting on the sofa one night with my partner and I said that I wanted to host a show and I wanted it to be about mental health. I knew a lot of my friends would be on board to help with the technology and promotion and so that very night I created the name, Minds Matter Event, and the logo. I set up Minds Matter Events to put on regular shows in aid of mental health.

The Minds Matter Event team

“The concert was very personal for me, because I now work for West Sussex Mind, and I was really excited that so many of my colleagues came along to support our event. I also know first-hand what the money can be used for and the transformative effect it can have,” said Courtney.

The concert featured performances from four local bands, with different music styles, who had volunteered to perform to support local people’s mental health. These were garage rock band, Hybrid Kid; psychedelic pop outfit Lemon Wax; solo artist Daniel Lambert performing with his new band; and alternative rock band, iamwarface.

The evening also included a speech from – and an interview with – people who have used West Sussex Mind services about their own mental health struggles and how getting help has been transformative for them. Both of these people are now either employed by or volunteer for West Sussex Mind. West Sussex Mind's head of children, young people and family services, Kim Anthony, spoke about the current high demand for mental health support, particularly among young people, and highlighted how this kind of fundraising event can make a difference to our work.

Courtney said: "I wanted to create a fun event that brings awareness about mental health but also raises funds for mental health services. Even if someone just came along and picked up a leaflet, it might help them to reach out for support if they need it in the future – but without being too in your face. So the concert is a way of making mental health support accessible, while helping people to look after their mental well-being by having fun on the night.”

Daniel Lambert and his band performing

As well as the monies raised through ticket sales, the concert also featured a raffle, and raised £1,300 for West Sussex Mind, which will help the charity to support more adults and young people in the communities it serves.