Mini orchard planted to help wildlife at Chichester short stay accommodation

A mini orchard has been planted at the back of Chichester District Council’s short stay accommodation in order to help boost wildlife on the site.

The orchard has been planted on a previously unused, grassy area at the back of Westward House in Chichester.

A total of five trees have been planted: Red Falstaff apple; crab apple; concorde pear; and Jubilee and Victoria plums. The varieties have been selected for their suitability for the site, and to benefit birds, insects and small mammals, as well as providing fruit for local residents.

In addition, the orchard has also been registered as part of the Queen’s Jubilee Canopy, a nationwide, tree planting initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. With Her Majesty’s passing, the initiative will serve as a lasting tribute for her extraordinary service to her country and people.

“We are very pleased to have been able to create this mini orchard,” says Councillor Alan Sutton, Chichester District Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Communications, Licensing and Events. “The project will help contribute to the council’s work in reducing its impact on the environment, as well as joining the excellent national initiative in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is the first orchard that has been planted this year by the council, with four other projects across the district planned for later in the year. They will help boost, protect, and serve the local wildlife in the surrounding location. I would also like to say a big thank you to our parks and gardens team who came to plant the trees for us.”

For more information on what actions Chichester District Council are taking to help the environment and what policies are in place, please visit the council’s Environment and Waste webpages here: https://www.chichester.gov.uk/environmentandhealth

