Minister for Pensions visits Crawley offices of People’s Partnership

One of the UK’s largest workplace pension providers, People’s Partnership, has welcomed the Minister for Pensions, Laura Trott MBE MP, to its offices in Crawley.

Phil Brown (People's Partnership), Henry Smith MP, Patrick Heath-Lay (People's Partnership, Laura Trott MP and Jo Palmer (People's Partnership)

During the visit, the Minister, accompanied by Crawley MP Henry Smith, met with employees of the not-for-profit organisation, which provides The People’s Pension to more than six million people across the UK.

Commenting on the visit, the Minister for Pensions, said: “It’s been great to see the work People’s Partnership do to help people build strong financial foundations for their lives.

“For many people, a pension is the most significant financial investment they will ever make, which is why it’s so important that Automatic Enrolment has transformed UK pension saving, with more than 10.8 million workers enrolled into a workplace pension to date – many for the very first time.

“It’s also why we are supporting proposals to expand Automatic Enrolment even further, enabling millions more people to save more and to start saving earlier.”

Following the tour, Ms Trott spoke with the Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Heath-Lay, to discuss a wide range of current issues impacting the pensions industry, and how to ensure people across the UK are able to save enough for their retirement.

CEO, Patrick Heath-Lay, said: “We’re delighted that the Minister has found the time in her busy schedule to visit our offices to see, first hand, how we routinely put our six million members first. It’s great that she was able to meet with our colleagues in departments such as customer services, who gave her an insight into some of the issues they assist our members with on a daily basis.

