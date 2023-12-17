'Minor injuries' after Storrington collision: photos show two wrecked cars and emergency service vehicles on scene
Police have confirmed that only minor injuries were reported after a photographer sent in images of two wrecked cars in Storrington.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Dec 2023, 10:20 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 15:06 GMT
The photographer said the images were taken on Friday night, December 15, at about 10pm in Water Lane.
The photos show a white car with a smashed bumper and a blue car partially on top of it with a damaged side. One photo shows emergency vehicles at the scene in the background.
Sussex Police told this newspaper at 3pm on Sunday, December 17, that the incident was a two-car collision, reporting only minor injuries. There is no further information at this time.