Mishon Mackay and Rotary volunteers raise over £6,000 for local charities
Mishon Mackay employees, along with 20 Scouts and 35 Brighton and Hove Soiree Rotary Club volunteers, delivered over 8,000 flyers around the Hove and Portslade area to promote the charity Christmas tree collection service. Residents were invited to book a slot online to have their Christmas tree collected for a minimum donation.
The three-day collection event, carried out by Jackson Waste Disposal Group, resulted in the successful gathering of over 650 Christmas trees from the community between January 6th and 8th. These trees will now be responsibly recycled into soil or compost, contributing to a greener and healthier environment.
The impressive funds raised, a testament to the community's generosity, will be dedicated to the Rotary Club's selected charities, which include FareShare, Little Green Pig, and Pelican Parcels.
Alex Mackay, Co-Founder & Owner of Mishon Mackay, said: “We’re really pleased to again be supporting our friends at the Rotary Club and help raise some much-appreciated money for local charities. What a great start to the year!”
Pip Wietz, President of the Brighton & Hove Soiree Rotary Club, added: “We are delighted to have raised over £6,000 through our Christmas tree collection fund-raising this year and always have great fun working with the team at Mishon Mackay. It’s fantastic to have their support.”
Dean Jackson, Operations Manager of Jackson Waste Group, said: “What a fantastic effort from all involved. Collecting and recycling 650 Christmas trees comes with its challenges and even against some mechanical issues and snowfall we managed to achieve a great result.”