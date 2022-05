Eighty four year old Anthony Weller was reported missing from Chichester city centre at about 2.50pm today (Wednesday, May 25).

Sussex Police has now thanked members of the public who helped to locate him.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are pleased to report that previously missing Anthony has been located safe and well. We had appealed to help find him this afternoon. Officers have thanked the public for their help to locate him.”