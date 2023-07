Hammy is a 17 year old male Jack Russell who is hard of hearing and has poor eyesight. He went missing on July 19 from Steyning.

Hammy

Hammy is our beloved family pet who went missing on a walk in Clays field, Steyning/Bramber border on July 19.

He is in good shape for his age but has poor hearing and eyesight.

He is likely to be very nervous and scared so please approach calmly.

A £1k reward is on offer for his safe return.

Please do contact me should you see or find him.

Thank you,

Duncan Blakelock