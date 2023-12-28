BREAKING

Missing man from Burgess Hill: Sussex Police are concerned for welfare of Jamie, 43

Sussex Police have announced that they are concerned for the welfare of a man who is missing from Burgess Hill.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th Dec 2023, 13:47 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 13:47 GMT
Sussex Police said Jamie, 43, is missing from Burgess HillSussex Police said Jamie, 43, is missing from Burgess Hill
Sussex Police said Jamie, 43, is missing from Burgess Hill

Police described Jamie as 43 years old, 5'11", of ‘a very slim build’ with a shaved head.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He was last seen wearing joggers, a hoody, an olive green waterproof coat, a cap/ beanie and a black rucksack. Jamie has links to Hurstpierpoint and may have travelled to the area. If you see Jamie, call 999 quoting reference 272 of 27/12.”

Related topics:Sussex PoliceBurgess HillPolice