Missing man from Burgess Hill: Sussex Police are concerned for welfare of Jamie, 43
Sussex Police have announced that they are concerned for the welfare of a man who is missing from Burgess Hill.
Police described Jamie as 43 years old, 5'11", of ‘a very slim build’ with a shaved head.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He was last seen wearing joggers, a hoody, an olive green waterproof coat, a cap/ beanie and a black rucksack. Jamie has links to Hurstpierpoint and may have travelled to the area. If you see Jamie, call 999 quoting reference 272 of 27/12.”