Missing person from Brighton: Sussex Police ‘concerned’ for Jenna, 23
Sussex Police said they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for Jenna from Brighton who has been reported missing in London.
Police said Jenna, 23, was last seen near Simmons Bar in Oxford Street at around 2.30am on Sunday, January 14.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “She is around 5’5” tall, with curly brown hair and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black leggings, a black corset top and knee-high brown crushed velvet boots. If you see her or have any information that could help, please call 999 quoting 1094 of 14/01.”