Police said Jenna, 23, was last seen near Simmons Bar in Oxford Street at around 2.30am on Sunday, January 14.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “She is around 5’5” tall, with curly brown hair and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black leggings, a black corset top and knee-high brown crushed velvet boots. If you see her or have any information that could help, please call 999 quoting 1094 of 14/01.”