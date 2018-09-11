Missing tortoise returned safe and well

Police investigating the theft of a tortoise say he has been returned safe and well.

Fergie was taken from Blackberry Farm in Whitesmith, near Uckfield, shortly before 5pm on Saturday (September 2).

Following an appeal by officers, the two-year-old Hermann’s tortoise was returned at 11am this morning (Tuesday, September 11).

Staff at the farm said he had been reunited with his companion Dexter – and they wanted to thank the public for their help and support.

Fergie and Dexter were donated to the farm by a visitor and both are microchipped.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

