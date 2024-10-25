Mix of "electrifying" films and documentaries at Chichester Cinema
Joker: Folie A Deux sees Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role with Lady Gaga as his love interest in this much anticipated sequel. The failed comedian meets the love of his life and the pair embark on a doomed romantic misadventure with the supporting cast of Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Steve Coogan.
Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision is an extraordinary new documentary examining the creative genius of Hendrix, his visionary spirit and the birth of a studio that changed music forever.
Sir Ernest Shackleton kept alive his crew of 27 men for over a year despite the loss of their ship in pack ice. Endurance charts the voyage of another crew, this time a team of modern-day explorers in search of the sunken ship. With original expedition footage, photos and AI tools, the actual voices of Shackleton and his crew read their personal diaries from the 1914 expedition, making for a shiver-inducing immersive venture into the past.
The French smash hit of the summer The Count of Monte Cristo returns by popular demand. This revenge-classic is truly epic in scale with a stellar cast, lavish sets and costumes and a rousing orchestral score (subtitled).
Rob Peace is a powerful new drama following the remarkable true story of a poor but brilliant young black man from New Jersey, raised by his devoted yet struggling mother (Mary J Blige) who wins a scholarship to Yale and puts everything at risk to overturn his imprisoned father’s murder conviction.
Anne-Marie Flynn
