Mizz Pink and Maybe GaGa ‘Rocked the Hall’ at Sussex village charity event

Annie Lennox, Pink and Lady Gaga tribute acts ‘rocked the hall’ in High Hurstwood as the finale to a busy day of fundraising at the local village hall for Macmillan Cancer Support’s Coffee Morning. The day started with a fair in High Hurstwood Village Hall with an array of stalls selling local crafts as well as a coffee morning with homemade cakes, tea and coffee.

The Hall was then transformed in the evening to host a live rock concert with performances from Stacy Green as Annie Lennox and Pink together with Victoria Cluskey as Lady Gaga, aka Maybe Gaga.

Event organiser Matt Deland has been hosting these events for the last 8 years and past acts have included tributes to Kylie, Boy George, David Bowie, ABBA, Madonna, Robbie Williams, Elton John and George Michael.

Matt said:

Annie Lennox and Pink tribute act, Stacy Green with event organiser Matt Deland

“Let's Rock the Hall concert was amazing as ever this year, both acts put their heart and soul into their performances giving the sold-out audience a night to remember. I’d also like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended and helped organise both the concert and the fair and to the stall holders and cake bakers who contributed to the success of the day.

“It was such a good feeling to hand over £3,400 for Macmillan Cancer Support and local charity The Kit Wilson Trust for Animal Welfare.”

Nyree Ashby, Macmillan Fundraising Manager said:

“Such a lot of hard work went into this brilliant event, and we are so grateful to Matt for organising such a fun day and a rocking night to remember. Many of the stall holders had been affected by cancer and this is the second year running that the High Hurst Village have voted to donate the proceeds of this event to Macmillan as their national charity. We can’t wait to see what Matt has in store for next year.

Macmillan Regional Fundraising Manager, Nyree Ashby with Matt Deland

“I’d also like to say a huge thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of Macmillan Coffee Morning across Sussex this year, however big or small. The funds raised will make such a positive difference to people going through their cancer journeys, making their lives a little easier to cope with at the most difficult time.”