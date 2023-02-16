Mobile film trail to light up Crawley one more time

On Thursday February 23, Night Watch will see short films projected by a portable cinema onto walls in Crawley town centre.

A previous Night Watch event

Film and video works by British and international artists will be shown above shops and other buildings.

The free event starts from 6.15pm outside Marks & Spencer in Crawley town centre, where audiences can join a walking trail accompanied by live music. The 45 min route covers approximately 1km at a leisurely pace, all wheelchair accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be the last in a series of Night Watch events in Crawley. Events held in November 2022 and January 2023, have delighted Crawley audiences of up to 600.

Selections for this edition were made from submissions by LGBTQIA+ artists and filmmakers and combine film, video, experimental film, short film, animation, and digital work, with live music played between locations by singer-songwriter, Chloe Leigh.

Night Watch is produced by videoclub with support from Crawley LGBTQU+, delivered in partnership with Creative Crawley as part of their Enliven programme, and supported by Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District and Arts Council England.

videoclub Director, Jamie Wyld says: “It's been so wonderful to bring Night Watch to Crawley following similar successful events in Brighton. Artists' films are a great way to engage audiences and these joyous events have helped people come together and see the town in new ways.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad