Monty Python legend Eric Idle looks back on the Bright Side of his Life

Monty Python on TV, The Life of Brian on film, Spamalot on stage and George Harrison as a pirate…

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eric Idle has had the most astonishing career, and he will look back on it all with relish as he embarks on Always Look On the Bright Side of Life LIVE!, a new UK tour which takes in the Brighton Centre on Friday, September 12 (tickets on brightoncentre.co.uk) and also the Bournemouth International Centre on Wednesday, September 24 (bic.co.uk).

Eric will also be reminiscing about his participation in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, the great Monty Python reunion a couple of years later, plus all the quirky successes of Rutland Weekend Television which Eric wrote, alongside music by Neil Innes. Two series were broadcast on BBC2 in 1975 and in 1976.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a Christmas special which broadcast on Boxing Day 1975, and it was in this that the late Beatle George Harrison made his celebrated Pirate Song appearance. Harrison leads the band through the intro to his hit My Sweet Lord, but when he starts singing, something else entirely comes out… the culmination of a running gag that saw George interrupting proceedings as 'Pirate Bob' throughout the special.

It’s the fondest of memories for Eric: “The Pirate Song. We wrote it together. It’s the only Idle-Harrison song. None of the other Beatles ever asked!”

For George and Eric, it was near the start of a long and deep friendship. They met in July 75 (Eric sent flowers to George’s widow Olivia this summer to mark the 50th anniversary of their meeting); The Pirate Song came along a few months later.

“We met and we just talked and talked. We just discovered that we had so much to talk about because we were not in a dissimilar position in our groups. We were both between powerful forces and so we had a lot to discuss about having been in a group. He had been on tour and absolutely hated that and now had gone back to gardening which is what he loved but after he left The Beatles he made that terrific album, the triple album because he had so much stuff that The Beatles didn't use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being with George Harrison was fun. They were all funny, all of The Beatles, but especially George. And luckily for me I played guitar. I've played since I was 12, and so with George we just sat around and played little riffs.”

And now suddenly Eric's looking back on it all half a century later: “And you are thinking 50 years ago I was with this incredible person, this person who brought Indian culture into England. He was a guitarist from Liverpool! But he did this whole thing with Indian culture and also with cosmic consciousness. He had been a Catholic and now he was a Hindu. It was incredible.”

Memories of George Harrison inevitably will feature in the show, but with equal inevitability Eric will talk about Monty Python and quite why it remains so “interesting” today. Eric slightly hesitates over the word “important.”

“It was a very slow impact. People found it bit by bit. It was on a Sunday evening and I think the point is that we had done the 10,000 hours or whatever it is that The Beatles had also done and that meant that we were ready. We were given our own TV show and the BBC didn't much care what we did. It was executive-free comedy. We did whatever we wanted to do which was to mess around with our audiences and surprise them. We would start off with ten minutes of a pirate show or a three-sided record. The point was that we had such different writers and we wrote in such different ways. Michael was interested in the character comedy. I was obsessed with words and Gilliam would frame his cut-out styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I suppose we were not dissimilar to The Beatles. You think about The Beatles and they very rarely sang the same kind of song twice. Everything was different. They were changing all the time, and I think Python was like that. We challenged each other and we would read our jokes out to each other, and if we laughed we kept them. And if we didn’t laugh, we gave them to The Two Ronnies. No disrespect to The Two Ronnies. The Two Ronnies sent Nudge, Nudge, Wink, Wink back to me. And you could see why. There weren't any jokes in it, but it becomes funny through the way that you do it.”

Also part of the success of Monty Python, Eric believes, is that they weren't famous – “except John Cleese with The Frost Report. The rest were unknown, and so we weren't having to cope with the onset of fame. There was no ‘Monty Python starring Michael Palin’ type introduction. With SNL you had all the titles and they had all the big names but we didn't have that. Sometimes they would even take us off on a Sunday night and put on The Horse Of The Year Show instead which was maybe funnier. But also the BBC would ignore all complaints. They just left us alone. They were smart enough to know to leave us alone.”

Crucial also was that timelessness: “We followed a satire boom. We were all inspired by Beyond The Fringe. That changed my life and then came That Was The Week That Was which was satire attacking people by name – which meant we couldn't follow that by doing any satire. It had all been done. We didn't have anybody left so the sketches that we did tended to be out of time – Upper Class Twit of the Year and things like that! If you look at SNL you see Chevy Chase falling down the stairs and you have to remember ‘Oh yes, he was being Gerald Ford.’ But we were fortunate enough to be timeless from the start. It was more about playing our mothers!”

And with that in mind, as Eric says, Monty Python was “scripted, scripted, scripted.” These these days he takes a rather different view: “I think a comedian has to have no sensor mechanism. You don't want to be thinking ‘Don’t be stupid!’ I have found myself at various moments in my life saying extraordinary things, saying the right thing at the wrong time. You say it. Sometimes you were saying it before you even thought about it, and that's what can make things funny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Python was written, written, written. It was very different in that sense. And it is now so interesting to look back. But now I think you shouldn’t have a sensor mechanism. Normal people don't say what comes into their minds but I think it's an absolute condition of being comedian to tell the truth at all costs. If you're smart, you don't say what you think and you don't get into trouble.”

But that’s certainly not the way that the best comedy lies.

“I think the best comedians will say whatever comes into their head. Billy Connolly wouldn't have a set or text. He would just start talking.”