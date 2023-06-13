More choice for radio listeners across Central Sussex

Central Sussex Digital Radio Ltd has announced its intention to bid for the new DAB radio multiplex licence covering Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Crowborough and Uckfield. The licence is being advertised by Ofcom with any new services likely to be on-air in 2024.

Central Sussex Digital Radio is made up of Total Sense Media, operator of local radio stations across Sussex (More Radio/More Radio Retro) for over twenty years and well-established community station Ashdown Radio who broadcast on FM across East Sussex from their studios in Uckfield. V2 Radio who have been broadcasting across Sussex on DAB for the last two years are also part of the group. As is John Dash - former CEO of the Radio Academy, and past Programme Director of Wave 105, Radio Clyde and Key 103, Co-Founder of Local Media Network, CEO of Care Radio, and UK Chair of the children’s charity Radio Lollipop.

The application is also being supported by other established community stations, including Mid Sussex Radio and Mid Downs Hospital Radio.

A spokesperson for Central Sussex Digital Radio commented: “We believe we have the ingredients to run a successful DAB radio multiplex for the area: our group has the community connection, the commercial track record across the region and a good knowledge of digital radio technology. The proposed service could carry more than twenty new and existing radio stations, significantly and innovatively increasing listener choice.”