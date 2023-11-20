More Crawley community grants available – apply online
The council awards one-off and regular grants to organisations for new or existing activity that will benefit the people of Crawley and demonstrate well-defined outcomes.
Proposals selected for funding, including match funding or a contribution, will be able to provide a local project or service supported by the council from April 2024. The council is particularly interested in applications for support to help with the priorities we have identified in the funding policy.
Organisations intending to apply should read the policy and contact the council to discuss an outline proposal. They must also apply online no later than Friday 29 December.
Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement, said: “We are proud to offer more funding support to not-for-profit organisations working in Crawley. The charities and community groups funded will provide a range of support in the borough to help residents and groups in need.
“Also, if your community group has a new project idea, or has not previously applied, you may be interested in applying to our Small Grants scheme.”
Not-for-profit organisations interested in applying to this funding programme should contact Craig Downs, Funding and Commissioning Officer, on 01293 438763 or email [email protected] to discuss their proposal.
The online form will check grant eligibility and guide applicants through the application process. The next Strategic Grants awarded will be announced in March 2024.
Visit our grants and funding support pages for more information on how to apply for funding: https://crawley.gov.uk/community/grants-and-funding-support