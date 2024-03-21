More Crawley people can now plug into free energy efficiency measures
The maximum annual income threshold for receiving a grant is now £36,000, previously £31,000, increasing the eligible pool of households by nearly 20 per cent.
The funding is channelled through the Warmer Homes programme. If your annual household income is £36,000 or less, or you receive certain benefits, and you don't use a gas boiler as your main heating system, you can apply to receive free energy-saving upgrades for your home.
Eligible households can have these energy-saving installations at no cost through funding secured from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero by a group of 23 local authorities, including Crawley Borough Council.
Councillor Bob Noyce, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change said: “It’s great to see more households able to benefit from this scheme with the increase of the maximum income limit.
“I would urge everyone who might be eligible for a grant through the Warmer Homes scheme to apply now and see what might be possible, it could be a website click worth thousands in home improvements and savings on fuel bills.”
The scheme will be open to applications until November. People whose homes are heated by oil, electric heaters and boilers and solid fuel are encouraged to apply immediately.
To find out if you're eligible, visit the Warmer Homes website and you can read more about the scheme there. Alternatively, call the freephone number 0800 038 5737. This programme is available to owner occupiers and private rental tenants only.