More explosives found on Sussex beach dubbed 'UK's most dangerous' by national newspapers

A controlled explosion was carried out on Medmerry Beach, Selsey, on Sunday (March 17) after the Coastguard Rescue Team was called to reports of suspected ordnance.

“The team located several pieces of ordnance, photos were taken and sent to E.O.D (Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team) and a cordon was put in place,” a spokesperson for the rescue team said.

“Once E.O.D arrived on scene they assessed the ordnance and a controlled explosion was carried out on a couple of the pieces as they were still explosive.

More explosives have been found on the Sussex stretch of coast dubbed the ‘UK’s most dangerous beach’ by national newspapers. Photo: Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team

"The other items of ordnance were taken away with them for safe disposal.

"Ordnance comes in all different shapes and sizes and ordnance found on this beach in the past has been found to still be highly explosive.”

Several national newspapers, including the Daily Express and the Mirror, have dubbed Medmerry the ‘UK’s most dangerous beach’, while the Coastguard has had to issue many stark reminders to stay away over the years.

In 2021, the Coastguard said: “Medmerry Beach is closed. Not because we’re all killjoys but because you might get killed if you ignore those signs.

“Ordnance is dangerous, no matter how dormant it might look. You wouldn’t return to a firework that had gone out so don’t pick it up.

“The beach at Medmerry has many hidden dangers including unexploded ordnance.”