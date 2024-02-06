More playground investment approved in Crawley
and live on Freeview channel 276
It means about £107,000 will be spent between the Cherry Lane and Millpond adventure playgrounds.
A vacant building at the Cherry Lane site will be reconfigured, and a new block will be constructed at Millpond adjacent to the main building.
This will bring Crawley Borough Council’s investment at the two play areas to £400,000 within the last three years, the majority of it (£225,000) spent on the redevelopment of Millpond.
Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins said: “Building toilets at the extremely popular Cherry Lane and Millpond adventure playgrounds will be the final part of another significant piece of investment for our children.
“We will have spent £400,000 since 2021 by the time our investment in these two adventure playgrounds is complete, and there is more to come with our programme of revitalisation around the borough’s play areas continuing this year with another eight due to be improved.”
The investment was approved at a meeting of the council’s Cabinet last Wednesday evening.