More radio stations for East Sussex - Eastbourne, Newhaven, Hailsham and Lewes

East Sussex Digital Radio Ltd has announced its intention to bid for the new DAB radio multiplex licence covering Eastbourne, Newhaven, Hailsham and Lewes. The licence is being advertised by Ofcom with any new services likely to be on-air in 2024.

By Allan MouldsContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:50 BST

East Sussex Digital Radio is made up of OpenDAB Brighton & Hove, who pioneered low cost digital radio transmission in the UK - and since 2015 have run the Brighton DAB trial licence, Total Sense Media, operator of local radio stations across Sussex (More Radio/More Radio Retro) for over twenty years and well-established community stations Seahaven FM and Hailsham FM.

The application is also being supported by other established digital radio stations including Gaydio and V2 Radio.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Digital Radio commented, “We believe we have the ingredients to run a successful DAB radio multiplex for the area: our group has the community connection, the commercial track record across the region and the deepest knowledge of digital radio technology. The proposed service could carry more than twenty new and existing radio stations, significantly and innovatively increasing listener choice.”

Other commercial and community radio services keen to reach Eastbourne, Newhaven and Lewes are encouraged to support the bid and apply for carriage on this exciting new broadcast platform, registering their interest at eastsussexdab.org.uk

