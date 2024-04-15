More than 50 explosives found on 'UK's most dangerous beach' in Sussex
Two controlled explosions were carried out on Medmerry Beach, Selsey, on Thursday (April 11) following further discoveries of suspected ordnance.
Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team arrived on the beach at 5.30am, alongside the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, to deal with 52 dangerous objects.
This was the fourth incident of suspected ordnance reported on social media by the Coastguard in less than a month.
Medmerry Beach is closed to the public due to several ‘highly explosive’ ordnance being discovered over the years. Several national newspapers, including the Daily Express and the Mirror, have dubbed it the ‘UK’s most dangerous beach’.
A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “If you come across ordnance or something you're not sure about on the beach, please don't touch it and call the Coastguard straight away!
“Ordnance comes in all different shapes and sizes and ordnance found on this beach in the past has been found to still be highly explosive!”
Over the years, the Coastguard has also had to issue many stark reminders to residents and visitors to stay away.
In 2021, the Coastguard said: “Medmerry Beach is closed. Not because we’re all killjoys but because you might get killed if you ignore those signs.
“Ordnance is dangerous, no matter how dormant it might look. You wouldn’t return to a firework that had gone out so don’t pick it up.
“The beach at Medmerry has many hidden dangers including unexploded ordnance.”