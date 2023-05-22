More than 500 runners compete in run-away success for popular Hailsham Active Race

Hailsham was filled with runners on Sunday May 21 as over 500 people laced up their running shoes and took to the streets for the first-ever Hailsham Active Run, a community-focused event which welcomed people participating in 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive 1-mile runs.

Hailsham Active Run participants

Hailsham Active directors Steve Wennington, Mary Laxton and Ross Newark hosted the event, along with support from Trevor Powis and Barry Carpenter. The Town Council, which provided funding for the event, partnered with Hailsham Active and specialist management company, Sport Systems, to promote the event - of which the public turned up in their droves to support to runners on the day.

Commencing in Hailsham High Street in the morning, the route followed along through Bell Banks Road, Station Road, Old Swan Lane, Mill Road, Archery Walk, St Mary’s Avenue and Marshfoot Lane, before finishing back on the High Street in the early afternoon.

Prizes were given for the top three runners for each of the main races, and the winners of each race are as follows:

Hailsham Active Run participants

10k Race: James Cox

5k Race: Bryan Brett

3k Race: Noah Mayhew

Whilst the main sponsor of the run was Hailsham Town Council, sponsorship was also raised from businesses in the community, funds of which went towards the event's overall expenses. Sponsors included Alinka UK, Colston, Hallmark Glazed Extensions, Stevens & Carter, Westways Vending, Pass It On (Community Fridge) and the Hailsham & District Chamber of Commerce. Crown Wealth Management kindly sponsored the 1-mile all-inclusive run.

Hailsham Active Run participants

"We are delighted to have co-organised the event and contributed to its resounding success, complementing our mission to create a healthier Hailsham community," said town councillor and Hailsham Active representative, Mary Laxton. "Last week was Mental Health Awareness Week and any type of sport, including running is of benefit to people's overall health and wellbeing."

"In the 1990s, the town hosted various fun runs but now, running is a growing community activity, beneficial to participants' mental health, well-being and helping to combat isolation and stress into the bargain. Of course, this was a prestigious event that brought in runners and clubs with their families from across the area, and this in turn also benefited our local economy and town centre trade on the day, which was an added bonus."

"The success of the event further demonstrates our objectives to help make Hailsham fully inclusive as a community and it was pleasing to see residents with any form of disability or special need participating in the 1-mile inclusive run especially."

Cllr Laxton added: "The event took two years to organise and come together, will help put Hailsham on the sporting map and hopefully become annual event in the town which everyone can look forward to."

Hailsham Active Run participants

"Once again, a big thank you to everyone who lined the route and cheered runners on at the start and finish line to show their support. It was wonderful to see so many people, from fun runners to the more serious athletes, really enjoying themselves and making such a fantastic effort!"