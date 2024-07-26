The 11 most damaging cyberattacks and data breaches in Britain in last 15 years 

4 . JD Wetherspoons (2015)

The popular pub-chain, known colloquially as Spoons, was hit by a major hack back in 2015. The security breach saw data from over 650,000 customers affected with emails, phone numbers, dates of birth and the last four digits of payment cards stolen. It was four times larger than the TalkTalk hack a few months earlier. A Russian group was believed to be behind it. Photo: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images | Leon Neal/AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images