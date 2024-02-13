Mother of three offers new career opportunities for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hannah struggled for years with her weight before she found Slimming World.

“Walking through the doors of my first group, I felt so apprehensive but I was met with a really warm welcome and told that, with a few tweaks on how to shop, cook and eat, I didn’t have to go hungry to lose weight, which was music to my ears!

"I went on to achieve many weight loss awards and made some incredible friends along the way.”

Hannah achieved her Team Developer diploma in February at Slimming Worlds Head Office in Alfreton.

Hannah wanted to help others so, after in depth training, she opened her own Slimming World group in 2020 after returning to the roll for the second time. Since then Hannah has gone on to help hundreds of people achieve their weight loss dreams and has recently taken on an additional role within Slimming World as a Team Developer for the Bexhill, Battle and Hastings area.

Hannah says: “We have a fabulous team of inspiring consultants in our area but we’d love to open more groups to allow even more local people to access our effective weight loss support and help new consultants with real career opportunities.”

Slimming World is inviting people who’ve successfully lost weight at a local Slimming World group – either former or current members – to run their own weight loss group.

With extensive training offered there is no experience necessary. Hannah says “Consultants who run Slimming World groups have all successfully lost weight as members themselves and this is the only special qualification they’ll need – as well as an abundance of personal qualities, including warmth and passion!”

”Having the opportunity to make a real difference to the health and happiness of people in your local community is so rewarding and the role is flexible too. It fits perfectly around my life as a busy mum to three.”

Slimming World Consultants earn around £100-£400 a week for working 10-20 hours and there are opportunities to develop further too.