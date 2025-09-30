Mother's fight for justice after 18-year-old son's death at sea

Shirley Cooklin tells of her search for justice in a new book exposing the government cover-up which followed her son’s death at sea.

Blame Not the Wind has been published by HarperElement – the tale of the loss of her son Ben and of Shirley’s fight to make public the truth of what really happened.

On June 3 1984 the British-registered barque Marques set sail as part of the Bermuda-to-Nova Scotia leg of the Cutty Sark Tall Ships Race. At about 4am. the next day, close to 80 miles north of Bermuda, a freak wave enveloped the vessel. In less than 30 seconds, the whole ship went under. Of the 28 people on board, one body was recovered, and 18 others were missing, among them 18-year-old Ben.

Six months after the tragedy, Shirley, who is now 95 and lives in Chichester , received a letter from America, asking for information on lawyers representing the UK victims. Intrigued, she began to wonder whether something more sinister had happened than the freak accident caused by the wind the government was insisting on. Could the disaster have been a gross act of negligence? And why was the Thatcher government so interested in the incident?

Shirley, a former actress best known for her role as Kaftan in Doctor Who in 1967, found the answers. The fact is that the vessel simply wasn’t seaworthy – and yet the government had permitted it to sail: “It was like saying you can take that car out onto the M1 even though it hasn't got any brakes. That's virtually what they did. It was OK in calm waters but the fact is that it was an accident waiting to happen.”

Shirley had had a sense that something was wrong. The night before, Ben had phoned from Bermuda: “I’d asked – though heaven knows why as we avoid sloppy talk – if he still loved me. He had said, ‘Course I do.’ He would be home for a visit once the race was over. He could not say exactly when but would keep in touch.

“But there was something a bit final about the conversation and I didn't sleep that night. His girlfriend woke up in the middle of the night at the exact moment that he probably died. And then the next morning came the news that it had gone down. Thatcher immediately said it was the wind but the Americans had Freedom of Information and they used me as their arm to try to get the government here to face up to what had happened. Instead they stalled for a year.

“But the boat was no good. It had not been repaired. It was not seaworthy. And then the weather changed. There was a dispute about whether to have the race or not but the weather changed. Nobody else had problems but the boat was lacking crew. All the crew had left because of discontent and there was not a qualified first mate. And she went down. 19 drowned, most of them were Americans. And the captain was not certificated for those waters. It is a very complicated story.

“But the truth did come out. I managed to force the Thatcher government to have a public inquiry that cost over £3,000,000. Everyone knew that the whole thing stank to high heaven but the problem was that the government tried to keep the front up. But they did have the inquiry and we did eventually prove our case. And the government did say yes the boat was not seaworthy but it still said that no one was to blame.

“I'm thrilled now to have written the book. I know that Ben would have expected me too. You can't let people get away with things. You've got to get the truth out there, and laws have changed as a result of this. I just didn't want any more dead children. We all know that stuff goes on with governments but it doesn't do any harm to remind people, and it was during all the Boris rubbish, while that was happening, that I thought that I have got to write this book.

“I was always going to write it, but it was a question of when. I was doing other things but I also found that I was not ready. I had not processed my grief.”