Sussex Police is investigating a collision between a car and a motorbike, which happened on Eastbourne Road at Willingdon on Thursday evening (November 11).

"Emergency services were called to the collision at about 7.35pm," a police spokesperson said.

"A 20-year-old man who was riding his motorbike, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with serious injuries.

A car being recovered following a collision in Willingdon. Photo: Lewis Isted

"The woman driver of the Kia car involved and her passenger were uninjured."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 1324 of 11/11.