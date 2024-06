Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, shortly after 11am.

Police confirmed the rider of the motorcycle was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances and any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, are asked to email [email protected], quoting serial 496 of 22/06.”

