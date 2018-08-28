Motorcyclist dies after A26 collision

A motorcyclist has died after a collision on the A26 this afternoon (Tuesday), police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Tarring Neville, near Newhaven, where a motorbike travelling northward had collided with a Ford transit tipper truck at about 1.23pm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said sadly the motorcyclist, a 57-year-old man, has died.

The van driver was uninjured, they added.

The road has been closed for several hours and will be until about 7pm, the spokesperson said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. Anyone with dashcam footage or who had noticed either vehicle before the collision is urged to contact police on 101 or online quoting Operation Oaken.