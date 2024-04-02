Sussex Police were called to Beachy Head Road at about 4.25pm yesterday (Monday, April 1) following reports of a collision involving a red Honda motorbike, a silver Mazda, a black Audi and a red Mazda.

Sadly, the driver of the motorbike – a 29-year-old woman from Battle – was pronounced dead at the scene, police have confirmed. Her next of kin are aware and are being supported at this difficult time.

No other injuries were reported, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 19-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

“Police are trying to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam footage is asked to contact [email protected] quoting Operation Chisel.”

1 . Motorcyclist dies in four-vehicle collision in Eastbourne A motorcyclist has died in a four-vehicle collision in Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Motorcyclist dies in four-vehicle collision in Eastbourne A motorcyclist has died in a four-vehicle collision in Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Motorcyclist dies in four-vehicle collision in Eastbourne A motorcyclist has died in a four-vehicle collision in Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures