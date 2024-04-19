MoveAbility project to help disabled people launches in Newhaven

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA) and Sustrans will be working in partnership to deliver a programme of events and activities to support people with visible and hidden disabilities, who want to travel actively for their health and independence.

Jamie Lloyd from SCDA: “I’ve seen the freedom that walking, wheeling and cycling can bring to people. It’s a great way of getting fit and getting out and saving money. A cycle can be a mobility aid for a person with limited mobility and a great way of travelling to local shops, the National Park or getting to the train station or work. The aim of this project is to offer this freedom and independence to as many people as possible who identify as having a disability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Joslin from SCDA: “As a local Walking Co-ordinator I have delivered highly successful heritage walks in Newhaven and I am excited to bring my passion and experience to a whole new community of people.”

From Left: Lucy Dance, Jamie Lloyd and Chris Joslin

A variety of walking and cycling activities will be designed by the Moveability team from May 2024 and will be available to anyone in Newhaven and the surrounding area who identifies as having a disability and would like to increase their physical activity. All activities will be free of charge and cycles and equipment will be made available for participants to use, where they are available.

Lucy Dance from Sustrans: “I have been working with more vulnerable members of the community for many years, especially in the field of active travel and cycling and I am looking forward to working with local people on this project. Walking, wheeling and cycling are a fun and affordable way to increase people’s confidence and improve physical and mental health.”

For more information, please contact the Movability Team: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Community Development Association works across East Sussex, supporting community projects addressing the needs of the most vulnerable.

Sustrans are the charity making it easier for everyone to walk, wheel and cycle.