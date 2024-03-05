Moving with the times: Nevill produces its own bus timetable

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For a while, some people on the Nevill estate have been producing a spreadsheet of local bus times to keep on the kitchen wall, with a folded list in our pockets for return from Lewes. It’s useful because there are several buses that pass the estate on the Nevill Road, on their way to various villages. These often seem to have random times but are very useful once you know.

Use it or lose it

It’s also good to have a list in order of time so that you can easily see when the next bus goes. Often on bus stops there is a compound timetable with all the stops, which is difficult to read in a hurry.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of Nevill estate with new bus timetable

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 128, which goes round the estate, has improved recently, becoming more frequent and regular. We even have more Sunday buses. This is all because East Sussex County Council applied for some government money to add to their public transport subsidy, and the Town Council continued to provide theirs. There are some new low-emissions hybrid buses too.

The improved service is celebrated with some amazement by public transport enthusiasts and is part of the inspiration for the leaflet. After all, we must make sure people use the buses, or they might vanish again.

Sarah O’Kane agreed to write text for the bus leaflet and to lead the project. She and others attended meetings of Nevill Residents Association, and the committee voted to fund printing.

The leaflet includes information about bus apps and mentions the QR codes on bus stops that people with smart phones can use to find the time of the next bus. Inside there is a timetable for the estate 128, and on the back, a comprehensive list of all buses going through or past the estate every hour. There are details of Travel Log Lewes for train and bus news, and contact details for bus companies.

Residents of Nevill estate with new timetable - and dogs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah contacted Compass Bus, who provide most of the buses, for permission. Initially, they wanted the timetable delayed because they might have needed to make small changes to the times. But in the end there were no changes. Finally, in January, the leaflet was printed and distributed, at a cost of a mere £85 for over 700 dwellings.

People who received them were mainly really enthusiastic and grateful. A councillor suggested taking some to Tourist Information, where they were well received. They are also useful for buses to the hospital. Since then, people have been giving them to the bus drivers so they know what we have done, and to people on the allotments or who live near but not actually on the estate.