MP Andrew Griffith ‘In Conversation’ with West Sussex audience

Andrew Griffith was in the hot seat on Friday evening for an audience with local people, chaired by Gary Shipton, the Editor In Chief and Regional Director of Sussex World.

The ‘In Conversation’ event took place in Leconfield Hall in Petworth and attracted a large audience who were keen to hear the local and national views of the Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith.

A huge range of topics were covered through the questions asked by the audience and responded to by the MP, on local matters such as housing and development, and national issues such as illegal immigration and the government’s new approach to net zero.

Gary, who himself is a local resident and Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex, opened the evening with an insightful interview with Andrew. Andrew spoke about his work in business before becoming a Member of Parliament, about his role as Economic Secretary to the Treasury, and his local record of action in the constituency.

Andrew in conversation with Gary Shipton in Petworth

The event formed part of Parliament Week activities which brings Parliament closer to residents.

This new form of engagement is alongside Andrew’s regular work of weekly surgeries, extensive surveys to residents on important topics such as the NHS, and meetings with local organisations. Constituents can also write to Andrew to ask for a tour to see inside one of the world's most famous buildings and find out more about the work of UK Parliament.

Following the Petworth event, Andrew Griffith said:

“It was a great evening, and I am grateful to those who came along and to Gary Shipton for chairing the event in formidable style. He engaged our audience and didn’t shy away from asking the tough questions. I welcomed hearing the views and concerns of local people.

Andrew responding to questions at event in Petworth

“I believe it’s important that people put themselves forward for public service if they can, and to listen to the people that put them there. The ‘In Conversation’ events are just one more way in which I can hear from my constituents, and I look forward to taking part in more of these events soon.”