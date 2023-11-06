MP Andrew Griffith joins young ‘Victorians’ for Ashurst school’s 150th anniversary

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith visited Ashurst C of E Primary School on Friday [3rd November] to take part in their Victorian Day – an event which was part of the school’s sesquicentennial celebrations marking their 150th anniversary.

Every child, teacher and staff member attended school in full Victorian dress as an opportunity to engage with 19th century history as part of their celebrations. Lessons and breaktimes were a reflection of how they would have been 150 years earlier, with blackboards being used instead of modern smartboards, and a strict set of school rules for the day. The children took part in marching practice in the playground at breaktime, just as the Victorian children would have once done.

To mark the anniversary, the local MP was invited to plant a tree in the new ‘Kings Grove’ forest school area. The Liquid Amber sapling sits in a corner of the outdoor learning classroom which will focus on nature-inspired lessons to boost skills and confidence. Bishop Ruth performed the official opening ceremony in the afternoon.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was a genuine delight to join the school for their special anniversary and to see pupils dressed in clothes from the Victorian era to celebrate their 150th anniversary. It was quite a sight to see the teachers depicting how classes would have been a century and a half ago. It was very strict!

