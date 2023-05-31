MP Andrew Griffith praises career development at Caremark in Pulborough

Caremark’s office in Pulborough is one of the local offices of this successful West Sussex headquartered business. Andrew Griffith MP paid a visit on Friday to thank their staff who he said are ‘every bit as important in the nation’s healthcare provision as those wearing an NHS badge.’

- Photographs – credit: Office of Andrew Griffith – Andrew with Alfonso, Sarah, Karen Beach, Development Manager, Sue-Ellen Streeter, Registered Care Manager, Lisa Fyfe, co-CEO, Lucianna Shorter, Compliance Manager, at the Caremark offices in Pulborough.

Andrew met Lisa Fyfe, joint CEO, Karen Beach, Business Development Manager, Helen Thompson, Regional Support Manager, Sue-Ellen Streeter, Care Manager, and other members of the care team at their offices in Pulborough.

They talked about the challenges of staff recruitment in the rural area but also how rewarding a career with Caremark can be. Caremark are working with the Government to improve qualifications and career pathways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caremark Pulborough provides at-home care services to 180 customers across Ashington, Steyning, Pulborough, Henfield, Washington, West Chiltington, Storrington and Wisborough Green. Their customers range from 11 years old to 104 years old. For many customers, the visit from a Caremark carer may be the only visitor they have all day.

Caremark is running a series of recruitment days and welcomes the opportunity to chat to people who want to find out how rewarding a career in at-home care can be. A bigger team would enable them to offer more care packages to potential clients providing companionship, help around the home, help with personal care and supporting the families

Following the visit, Andrew said: “It was a pleasure to visit the Caremark team in Pulborough and personally thank them for the important work they do in the community. They are a compassionate and motivated team of people who want to evolve domiciliary care and provide rewarding career opportunities.